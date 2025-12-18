Visibility Drops to 100 Metres, 250 Flights Delayed as Think Smog Engulfs Delhi

Dense fog enveloped the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on 18 December 2025, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting normal operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Visibility dropped to as low as 100 metres, prompting airlines to issue advisories to passengers regarding potential delays and cancellations.
According to Deccan Herald, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that visibility at Palam Airport was recorded at 150 metres, while Safdarjung Airport reported slightly better conditions at 200 metres. However, the situation worsened as the morning progressed, leading to significant disruptions.
As a result of the fog, over 250 flights were delayed and at least 22 were cancelled, as reported by Hindustan Times. Airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet advised passengers to check their flight statuses before heading to the airport, as the low visibility conditions were expected to persist throughout the day.
“Due to dense fog, flight operations are currently under CAT III conditions, which may lead to delays or disruptions,” the airport authorities stated.
The publication further reported that the overall air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 358. This has raised concerns about the health implications for residents and travelers alike.
In addition to air travel disruptions, the dense fog also affected road traffic, with vehicles moving slowly on major highways connecting Delhi to nearby cities like Gurugram and Noida. Commuters faced delays as they navigated through the low visibility conditions, as noted in the report by Hindustan Times.
Weather officials have indicated that foggy conditions are likely to persist in the coming days as winter intensifies. The IMD has forecasted similar weather patterns for the next few mornings, which could further impact travel plans across the region, as stated in the report by The Hindu.
In light of these conditions, the Delhi government has implemented additional measures to control air pollution, including restrictions on vehicle entry based on emission standards. These measures are part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) aimed at improving air quality in the national capital, as outlined in the report by Hindustan Times.
Passengers are advised to remain vigilant and check for updates from their respective airlines, as the situation may change rapidly. The news report noted that airlines are working closely with airport authorities to minimize inconvenience to travelers.
As the fog continues to blanket the region, residents are urged to exercise caution while traveling and to stay informed about the latest weather updates. The IMD has indicated that visibility is expected to improve gradually throughout the day, but the impact of the fog on travel remains a significant concern.
