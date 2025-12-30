Over 100 Flights Cancelled, Delayed At IGI Airport As Dense Fog Blankets Delhi

Dense fog at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport led to widespread disruption of air travel, with over 100 flights cancelled, dozens diverted, and hundreds delayed over consecutive days. Passengers faced significant inconvenience as visibility dropped to as low as 50 metres, impacting both arrivals and departures. Airlines and airport authorities issued advisories, and the civil aviation ministry directed strict compliance with passenger facilitation norms.
According to Deccan Herald, at least 118 flights were cancelled and 16 diverted on 30 December 2025, with 130 services delayed. The average delay time for departures was around 28 minutes. The airport operator, DIAL, stated that only flights not compliant with CAT III standards were affected, as this system allows operations in low visibility.
As reported by Hindustan Times, over 200 flights were delayed and 118 cancelled by 9:30 am on 30 December. The Airport Authority of India issued an advisory for northern airports, warning of possible delays and urging passengers to stay in contact with airlines for updates. Assistance teams were deployed to support affected travellers.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, visibility at the airport improved to 700 metres later in the day, but 128 flights remained cancelled. Early morning visibility had plunged to just 50 metres, and operations continued under category-III conditions. Train services were also disrupted, and schools in Uttar Pradesh were closed due to the cold and fog.
As noted in an article by The News Minute, 128 flights were cancelled at Delhi airport on 29 December, with eight diverted and more than 30 delayed. Passengers waited for long hours, and cascading delays led to congestion. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation declared the period from 10 December to 10 February as the official fog season window.
“Passengers are advised to stay updated by checking their flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport,” airport authorities stated in advisories.
This report highlighted, that CAT III conditions were in effect, allowing only specially equipped aircraft and trained crews to operate. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and airlines issued advisories, and IndiGo urged passengers to check flight status and allow extra travel time due to possible road traffic delays.
This article mentioned, that on 29 December, at least 130 flights were cancelled and eight diverted, with over 550 flights delayed. Visibility at Palam and Safdarjung stations dropped to 50 metres, and the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for dense fog in Delhi.
This news report said, residents described the fog as the thickest in recent memory, with visibility reduced to a few metres and a noticeable acrid, salty smell due to pollution mixing with the fog. Social media users shared visuals of near-zero visibility on roads and at metro stations.
“Be ready for super delayed flights and trains,” one user posted, reflecting the widespread travel disruption.
This report mentioned, that nearly 200 flights were delayed and six cancelled on 29 December, with operations under CAT III procedures. Airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, issued advisories for passengers to check flight status and allow extra time for airport procedures.
As this report noted, airlines warned that fluctuating visibility could lead to further delays and cancellations, and ground teams were deployed to assist passengers. The India Meteorological Department forecast indicated dense fog for several days, with gradual improvement expected after 1 January 2026.
“Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations,” Delhi airport stated in advisories to passengers.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.