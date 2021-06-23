Delta Variant Greatest Threat to US’ Efforts Against COVID: Fauci

US President Joe Biden had earlier set a target of vaccinating 70 percent of the country's adult population with at least one dose by 4 July. However, it looks like the country may narrowly miss the target.

Currently, 65 percent of the adult population has gotten at least one shot and 56 percent are fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At current rates, the US is on track to get to about 67 percent people with at least one shot by 4 July.

“Our aspirational goal for 4 July was 70 percent of the adult population receiving at least one dose, but that is not the goal line, nor is it the endgame. The endgame is to go well beyond that, beyond 4 July, into the summer and beyond, with the ultimate goal of crushing the outbreak completely in the United States,” Fauci said.