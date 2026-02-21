Security Tightened in Delhi Over Lashkar Attack Threat Against Red Fort, Temple

Security agencies in Delhi have increased vigilance and deployed additional personnel at key religious and heritage sites, including the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, following intelligence inputs indicating a possible terror threat. The alert comes three months after a deadly car blast near the Red Fort that resulted in multiple casualties. Authorities have intensified surveillance, vehicle checks, and coordination between central agencies and local police to prevent any untoward incident.
According to Deccan Herald, intelligence agencies have warned that Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) may be planning an improvised explosive device (IED) attack targeting a prominent temple in the Chandni Chowk area. The warning follows the November 2025 car blast near Red Fort, which killed at least 15 people and injured over 20, and is reportedly linked to a terror module in Faridabad where explosives were seized.
As reported by Hindustan Times, security has been stepped up in and around sensitive religious places and crowded public areas. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and quick reaction teams have been placed on standby at strategic locations. Officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, while emphasizing that the measures are precautionary and there is no cause for panic.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the intelligence alert is not limited to Delhi but extends to other major cities, with LeT reportedly targeting important religious sites across India. Surveillance has been intensified through CCTV monitoring and vehicle inspections, and extra staff have been deployed at strategic points. The alert is believed to be connected to attempts by LeT to avenge the 6 February blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.
"Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6th mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba," intelligence sources stated.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Delhi Police have increased security around major temples and markets, particularly in Old Delhi. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is continuing its investigation into the November 2025 Red Fort blast, with several suspects arrested and judicial custody extended for those accused of involvement in the terror module.
Officials confirmed that security agencies are maintaining close coordination, and further intelligence gathering and verification of inputs are ongoing. The public has been asked to immediately inform authorities about any suspicious objects or activities, and the alert is being treated with utmost seriousness.
Security measures have also included intensified vehicle checks and increased deployment of bomb disposal squads as part of the response. The November 2025 blast, which occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort metro station, remains a key factor in the current heightened alert, with authorities determined to prevent any recurrence.
Additional intelligence inputs have indicated that other prominent temples across India may also be under threat according to recent updates. The NIA court has extended the judicial custody of several accused, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the plot.
"Security agencies have urged people to remain vigilant and immediately inform police or emergency services about any suspicious objects or activity. However, officials said there is no cause for panic and that the measures are precautionary in nature," authorities reiterated.
Recent alerts have also referenced the activities of other terror groups and criminal networks, with Punjab-based gangsters reportedly acting as foot soldiers for radical handlers as intelligence indicated. These developments have prompted a comprehensive review of security protocols in Delhi and other major cities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.