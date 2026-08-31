Delhi SIR Draft Roll: 47.7 Lakh Voters Excluded, Counters to Be Filed By 30 Sept

Delhi’s draft electoral roll was published on 31 August 2026 following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Out of 1.45 crore registered voters, approximately 47.7 lakh names were excluded from the draft list. The enumeration process, conducted door-to-door from 30 June to 17 August, resulted in the digitisation of forms for about 67% of the electorate. Those excluded can file claims for inclusion until 30 September, with the final roll scheduled for release on 4 November 2026.
According to Deccan Herald, the SIR was conducted through a house-to-house enumeration to update the electoral roll. The draft roll now contains around 97.5 lakh electors whose forms were received and digitised. The remaining 47.7 lakh electors were classified as “uncollectable” under categories such as Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, and Others (ASDDO), and do not appear in the draft roll.
As reported by The Indian Express, the claims and objections process will be open until 30 September. The Election Commission’s revised schedule sets the notice and disposal period until 29 October, after which the final electoral roll will be published on 4 November. The digitisation rate varied across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies, with Rohini achieving the highest at 83.43% and Tughlakabad the lowest at 52.15%.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, those whose names are missing from the draft roll must submit Form 6 along with supporting documents to seek inclusion. The SIR exercise aimed to ensure accuracy in the voter list by removing duplicate, shifted, or deceased entries, but also resulted in a significant number of exclusions.
Further scrutiny is expected for nearly 34% of Delhi electors whose enumeration forms contain anomalies. These anomalies may include mismatches with the 2002 intensive revision roll, age discrepancies, or inconsistencies in family details. Electors in this category may receive notices and be required to provide additional documentation to verify their eligibility.
“The claims and objections process will continue till September 30. The notice and disposal process is scheduled to conclude on October 29 and the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.”
Guidance on checking inclusion in the draft roll is available, with step-by-step instructions provided for searching by EPIC number, personal details, or registered mobile number. This allows voters to confirm their status and take corrective action if necessary.
Analysis showed that the SIR process digitised forms for about 67% of the initial electorate, leaving roughly one in three voters at risk of exclusion. The “uncollectable” category includes those absent during the survey, those who have shifted, deceased individuals, duplicate entries, and other reasons. The Election Commission has outlined specific documentary requirements for different age groups and circumstances to support claims for inclusion.
“Anomalies could include a mismatch between an elector’s name in the current roll and the 2002 roll, an age gap of less than 15 years or more than 50 years between an elector and a parent, or a gap of less than nine months between the birth dates of siblings.”
Officials responded quickly following reports of widespread exclusions, emphasising that all affected electors have the opportunity to file claims and objections. The process is designed to ensure that eligible voters are not disenfranchised due to administrative or data anomalies.
The investigation continued late into the night as details emerged about the scale of exclusions and the steps being taken to address them. The Election Commission has reiterated its commitment to transparency and accuracy in the electoral roll revision process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.