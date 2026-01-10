Delhi Shivers At 4.2°C, Coldest Morning In Two Years

According to Hindustan Times, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the 4.2°C reading at Safdarjung station was the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Delhi in the last two years, since 3.5°C on 16 January 2024. The air quality index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 366, categorised as 'very poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board. The 24-hour average AQI was 345 at 4 pm the previous day, and forecasts indicated that the air quality would remain in the 'very poor' range before a possible improvement on Sunday.