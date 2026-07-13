Delhi Court Convicts Ex-AAP Leader Tahir Hussain In IB Officer's Murder Case

On 13 July 2026, a Delhi court convicted former municipal councillor Tahir Hussain and four others for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The court found Hussain guilty of murder, rioting, promoting enmity, and other related offences. The incident occurred amid communal violence in February 2020, which resulted in 53 deaths and numerous injuries.
According to Hindustan Times, the court convicted Hussain under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 153A (promoting enmity), 149 (rioting), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), and 147 (punishment for rioting). He was acquitted of charges under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 109 (abetment) read with 149. Four others—Nazim, Kazim, Javed, and Anas—were also convicted in the case.
As reported by Scroll, the court found that Hussain played the role of instigator and exhorted the mob to target Hindus. The evidence presented showed that Sharma was killed by a mob and his body was dumped in a drain. Six other accused were acquitted in the same case.
Details provided indicate that the case originated from an FIR filed by Sharma’s father, Ravinder Kumar, after Sharma went missing on 25 February 2020. His body was recovered from the Khajuri Khas drain the following day. The chargesheet alleged that Hussain led the mob from his house and a nearby mosque, provoking violence during the riots.
The chronology of events shows that the Delhi Police Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against Hussain and others on 3 June 2020. Charges were framed on 24 March 2023, and the conviction was delivered on 13 July 2026. The court stated that sentencing would follow after the detailed judgment.
"There is grief, there is anger, and there is an emptiness that can never be filled. We lost one of the strongest pillars of our family, and no judgment can bring him back," a member of Sharma's family said, as cited in coverage.
Family members of Ankit Sharma expressed relief at the conviction but stated that full justice would be achieved only when all those involved are held accountable. They described the lasting impact of the incident, including their decision to leave Delhi due to safety concerns.
The political context was also addressed as statements emerged from the Aam Aadmi Party, clarifying that Hussain had been suspended from the party in February 2020, shortly after the FIR was registered. The party stated that Hussain had no association with AAP since his suspension.
Further court proceedings revealed that the violence was linked to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The riots were marked by stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism, resulting in significant casualties and property damage.
"We want the accused to be awarded the strictest punishment. Today, only a few have been convicted. We want every single person who was involved in my brother's murder to face the law … They need to be hanged," Sharma’s brother stated, reflecting the family's demand for stringent sentencing.
Additional information confirmed that Hussain was found guilty of murder, rioting, and promoting enmity, but acquitted of criminal conspiracy. The court’s findings were based on evidence that included witness testimonies and forensic reports.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.