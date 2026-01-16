Delhi Records Over 9,000 Respiratory Disease Deaths in 2024: Govt Data

In 2024, Delhi recorded 9,211 deaths attributed to respiratory diseases, marking an increase from the previous year. The rise in respiratory-related fatalities coincided with an overall increase in the city’s mortality rate.
Official data also indicated that common respiratory illnesses such as asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer, and tuberculosis were among the primary contributors to these deaths. The total number of deaths in Delhi reached 1,39,480 in 2024, with a slight improvement in the city’s infant mortality rate.
According to Scroll, the number of deaths due to respiratory illnesses in Delhi increased from 8,800 in 2023 to over 9,200 in 2024, based on data released by the Delhi government. The report highlighted that cardiovascular diseases remained the leading cause of death, followed by infectious and parasitic diseases, with respiratory illnesses ranking third among the causes of mortality in the city.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2025 documented a steady increase in respiratory deaths over the past three years, rising from 7,432 in 2022 to 8,801 in 2023, and further to 9,211 in 2024. The report attributed this trend to the escalating burden of chronic air pollution in the city, which has been linked to the worsening of conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
As Deccan Herald stated in an article, the overall death rate in Delhi also showed an upward trend, with the total number of deaths rising from 1,32,391 in 2023 to 1,39,480 in 2024. Of these, 85,391 were males, 54,051 were females, and 38 were classified under other genders. The data also showed that 90,883 deaths were medically certified, and the city’s birth rate declined slightly during the same period.
“A particularly alarming finding in the report is the steady increase in deaths due to respiratory diseases. The data shows a clear upward trajectory in the post-pandemic period, with respiratory deaths rising from 7,432 in 2022 to 8,801 in 2023, and further climbing to 9,211 in 2024.”
Coverage revealed that the average number of deaths per day in Delhi increased to 381 in 2024, compared to 363 in 2023. The city also registered 3,06,459 live births in 2024, which was 8,628 fewer than the previous year. The sex ratio at birth was recorded at 920 in 2024, a slight decrease from 922 in 2023.
The analysis showed that air quality in Delhi frequently reached the “very poor” category, with AQI levels between 301 and 400, which can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. Health experts advised residents, especially vulnerable groups, to limit outdoor activities during periods of high pollution.
Respiratory diseases in Delhi include asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer, and tuberculosis, all of which are exacerbated by poor air quality as details emerged. The data also indicated that circulatory diseases and infectious diseases remained the top two causes of death in the city, with respiratory illnesses consistently ranking third.
“The spike in pollution levels has come amid cold wave conditions prevailing over the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi experienced minimum temperatures significantly below normal for mid-January.”
Infant mortality in Delhi showed marginal improvement, with the rate falling to 22.4 per 1,000 live births in 2024 from 23.6 in 2023 according to official data. The city’s population is projected to rise to 2.65 crore by 2036, which may further impact public health trends if current environmental and health challenges persist.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.