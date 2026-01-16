Delhi Records Over 9,000 Respiratory Disease Deaths in 2024: Govt Data

In 2024, Delhi recorded 9,211 deaths attributed to respiratory diseases, marking an increase from the previous year. The rise in respiratory-related fatalities coincided with an overall increase in the city’s mortality rate.

Official data also indicated that common respiratory illnesses such as asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer, and tuberculosis were among the primary contributors to these deaths. The total number of deaths in Delhi reached 1,39,480 in 2024, with a slight improvement in the city’s infant mortality rate.