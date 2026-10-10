Delhi Police Cracks Down on Protesters Near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

According to The Hindu, a number of protesters sought refuge inside Bangla Sahib Gurdwara as police began detaining individuals near the protest site. Police personnel stationed outside the gurdwara subsequently requested representatives of the religious institution not to allow protesters to remain inside, and called for those sheltering within to come out. This action was part of a broader effort to prevent protesters from regrouping or evading detention in the vicinity of Jantar Mantar.

Security forces maintained a visible presence around the gurdwara and other strategic locations even as the police detained hundreds of individuals from various points in the city. Protesters reportedly attempted to avoid detention by moving between locations and, in some cases, hiding in religious premises such as Bangla Sahib. The police response included surrounding these sites and coordinating with local authorities to monitor entry and exit.

"We won't let police enter the premises. Protesters are unarmed and not raising slogans inside the premises, so we are not against them," a Gurdwara official told The Hindu.