Delhi Police Cracks Down on Protesters Near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

On 10 October 2026, Delhi Police implemented extensive security measures across central Delhi in anticipation of large-scale protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Protesters attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas, with significant police presence and multiple detentions reported throughout the day. Entry points to key locations, including religious sites, were closely monitored and controlled by security personnel.
According to The Hindu, a number of protesters sought refuge inside Bangla Sahib Gurdwara as police began detaining individuals near the protest site. Police personnel stationed outside the gurdwara subsequently requested representatives of the religious institution not to allow protesters to remain inside, and called for those sheltering within to come out. This action was part of a broader effort to prevent protesters from regrouping or evading detention in the vicinity of Jantar Mantar.
Security forces maintained a visible presence around the gurdwara and other strategic locations even as the police detained hundreds of individuals from various points in the city. Protesters reportedly attempted to avoid detention by moving between locations and, in some cases, hiding in religious premises such as Bangla Sahib. The police response included surrounding these sites and coordinating with local authorities to monitor entry and exit.
"We won't let police enter the premises. Protesters are unarmed and not raising slogans inside the premises, so we are not against them," a Gurdwara official told The Hindu.
At the same time, reporting indicated that detentions occurred in the immediate vicinity of Bangla Sahib, including SFI leader Aishe Ghosh and Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former BJP MLA Vikram Singh, who was detained while sitting in a nearby park. She was subsequently held at Keshav Puram police station, highlighting the extent of police operations in the area surrounding the gurdwara.
Protesters and local residents reported that access to religious and public spaces was heavily restricted, with police turning away individuals who could not provide valid identification or demonstrate a legitimate reason for entry as coverage revealed. The restrictions affected not only protesters but also daily wage workers, residents, and those seeking to visit religious sites for personal reasons.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.