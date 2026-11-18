Delhi Police have informed the Supreme Court that individuals creating social media reels at protest sites cannot automatically claim the legal protections afforded to journalists. The submission was made in response to petitions alleging obstruction of media personnel during recent protests at Jantar Mantar, where some protestors carrying cameras and microphones identified themselves as media professionals.
According to The Indian Express, the Delhi Police, in their affidavit, emphasised that journalists constitute a distinct category from social media content creators. The police stated that while they respect the role of the press, protections for journalists should not extend automatically to those making reels for commercial gain at protest sites.
The affidavit clarified that there was no objection to individuals making and uploading reels, but questioned whether such reel-makers should be elevated to the status of journalists or reporters. The police argued that the Supreme Court’s directions to protect journalists in the discharge of their professional duties were not intended to exempt social media influencers or others from compliance with lawful directions at prohibited assemblies as coverage revealed.
Delhi Police asserted that journalists were not obstructed from lawfully reporting the events at Jantar Mantar. They maintained that any confusion or interference was inadvertent and arose from mistaken identity or necessary crowd-control measures. The affidavit noted, “At no point was there any deliberate or concerted action on the part of the Delhi Police to obstruct, restrict or interfere with journalists who were lawfully discharging their professional duties.”
“The question as to whether such reel-makers can be elevated to the status of journalists or reporters is yet to be determined,” the affidavit stated.
In support of their position, the police cited videos circulating on social media showing individuals identifying as "media personnel" participating in protests and shouting slogans. The police said this conduct indicated that some individuals were not present in their capacity as journalists, but as protestors, making it difficult to distinguish between the two groups following reports.
Delhi Police also highlighted the issuance of "Guidelines for Journalists" on 5 October 2026, which were disseminated through various social media platforms. The guidelines required journalists to carry valid identity cards, display them visibly, refrain from obstructing police operations, and maintain a safe distance. The police described these measures as facilitative and precautionary, intended to help identify bona fide journalists and ensure their safety as analysis showed.
The affidavit further stated that the absence of formal accreditation did not preclude journalists from being identified and facilitated in their duties. The police said that identity cards issued by employers were accepted as an alternative means of identification, ensuring inclusivity for both accredited and unaccredited journalists at the end.
“The predominant intent behind the activity may be the decisive factor,” the affidavit urged, distinguishing between journalistic reporting and content creation for monetisation.
Delhi Police concluded that while the freedom of the press is respected, the distinction between journalists and reel-makers is significant in the digital era. The police requested the Supreme Court to examine the difference between reporting facts neutrally and recording events for content creation, emphasising that only those engaged in journalistic duties should receive press protections as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.