Delhi Police Justifies Excess Force, Plainclothes Cops At CJP Protest on 20 July

During the July 2026 Jantar Mantar protests, Delhi Police deployed officers in plain clothes as part of their crowd control strategy. The deployment was intended to manage the large gathering, assist individuals facing harassment, and monitor for criminal activity. The police stated that this approach is standard during major public events and was not an unusual or illegal measure.
According to The Indian Express, Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that plainclothes officers, referred to as “spotters,” were integrated into the crowd to avoid identification by anti-social elements and to provide immediate assistance if required. The police clarified that such deployment is a routine arrangement for large gatherings, including Republic Day and Independence Day events.
As reported by Live Law, the police affidavit stated that the use of plainclothes personnel was a response to the urgency of the situation. Officers from the Special Branch, Special Cell, Crime Branch, and local police were strategically merged with the crowd to monitor developments and ensure crowd safety.
Deployment of plainclothes officers was also addressed in the context of allegations regarding the use of force. Statements from officials indicated that these personnel were not an independent force against protesters but were part of the overall crowd-control operation. The police maintained that such measures are neither illegal nor unusual in large-scale public events.
“These officers in plain clothes are called ‘spotters’ and were part of the crowd-control measures, the police said. It added that these ‘spotters’ merged with the protesters ‘to avoid being identified by the anti-social elements and criminals and to be in a position to provide immediate assistance to anyone being harassed at the protest site’.”
Further details highlighted that plainclothes officers were equipped to respond quickly to any criminal activity or harassment within the crowd. The police argued that this tactic is a normal security arrangement and is not limited to protest situations.
In addition, court submissions described the deployment as part of a broader set of crowd management measures, which included the use of barricades and coordination with uniformed personnel. The police stated that the presence of plainclothes officers was documented and accounted for in official records.
Operational details further clarified that plainclothes deployment is not unique to protest management but is also used in other law enforcement contexts, such as during sensitive investigations or to prevent escalation at public gatherings.
“The deployment of police staff in plain clothes in the big rallies and demonstrations, Republic Day gathering, Independence Day gathering or any big congregation is a part of normal arrangement that is followed by the Police Departments globally so as to keep a vigil on anti-social elements or any criminal activity that pose a threat to the gathering or movement.”
Additional information confirmed that the use of plainclothes officers was accompanied by other policing measures, such as facial recognition technology, which was used to identify individuals with serious criminal records. The police maintained that these actions were proportionate and targeted, not indiscriminate.
Legal context was provided by the police, who stated that the deployment of plainclothes officers and other crowd-control tactics could be reviewed by a committee if constituted by the Supreme Court. The police expressed willingness to cooperate with any such inquiry.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.