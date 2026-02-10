Delhi Police File FIR Over Leak Of Naravane’s Unpublished Memoir

The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the alleged leak and circulation of an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. The book, titled "Four Stars of Destiny," has not received official clearance for publication.
The FIR was filed after reports surfaced that a pre-print version of the manuscript was being shared online and on social media platforms. The investigation is being conducted by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.
As reported by The News Minute, police sources indicated that a type-set PDF copy of the book was found accessible on certain websites, and some online platforms displayed the book’s cover, suggesting it was available for sale. The police are examining digital trails and coordinating with online platforms to trace the origin and spread of the leaked manuscript.
Coverage revealed that the FIR does not name any specific accused but mentions criminal conspiracy as the main offence. The police are investigating individuals involved in publishing, circulating, and selling the unauthorised copies.
The row has led to significant disruptions in Parliament, with opposition members protesting the government’s handling of the issue.
Penguin Random House India, the exclusive publisher, clarified that no copies of the memoir have been published, distributed, or sold in any format. The publisher warned that any version currently in circulation constitutes copyright infringement and stated it would pursue legal action against unauthorised dissemination.
Penguin Random House India reiterated its exclusive rights to the memoir and emphasised that any unauthorised version, whether in print, digital, or online, is a violation of copyright.
“Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI’s copyright and must immediately be ceased,” Penguin Random House India stated.
The controversy intensified after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote from the unpublished memoir in Parliament, leading to disruptions in the Lok Sabha. The police confirmed that the necessary government clearance for publication had not been obtained and that the investigation would focus on the leak’s source and those involved in its circulation.
Political controversy escalated after Rahul Gandhi displayed a purported copy of the memoir in Parliament and attempted to cite its contents, which was not permitted due to the book’s unpublished status following reports. The government has not commented on the contents of the memoir, and the publisher continues to await official clearance for its release.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.