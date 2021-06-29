Delhi Police Files FIR Against Twitter Over Child Porn Content

The Delhi Police's cyber cell on Tuesday, 29 June, registered an FIR against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd under several serious sections of the POCSO Act on a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).



A Delhi Police spokesperson said that acting on a complaint received from NCPCR regarding the availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC, IT Act, and POCSO Act has been registered by the cyber cell.



Earlier on June 25, the NCPCR had written a reminder letter to Delhi Police demanding a report on the action taken by them against Twitter over providing false information during an investigation and not cooperating.



The NCPCR also sought a report from the police within three days.