221 Flights Cancelled, Chaos at Airports as Thick Smog Engulfs Delhi-NCR

In response to the worsening air quality, the Delhi Directorate of Education mandated that all schools in the region switch to online classes for students up to grade 5, while senior students would follow a hybrid model the publication said. This decision was part of the Stage IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to the severe pollution levels.



The situation has prompted public outcry, with residents expressing their frustration over the government's handling of the air quality crisis. During a recent event featuring football star Lionel Messi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was met with chants of 'AQI, AQI' from the crowd, highlighting the public's concern over the deteriorating air quality as reported by Hindustan Times.



As the situation continues to evolve, authorities are monitoring air quality levels closely and have indicated that further measures may be necessary to address the ongoing crisis. The IMD has forecasted that wind speeds may increase, potentially improving air quality in the coming days the report added.