Delhi-NCR: Transport Disrupted As Cab, Auto Unions Launch Three-Day Strike

According to Hindustan Times, the strike was organised in solidarity with a nationwide agitation led by the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC). The unions have highlighted that taxi and auto fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years, despite repeated increases in CNG, petrol, and diesel prices. The unions also object to the recent hike in Environment Compensation Cess (ECC) and the proposed ban on older commercial vehicles.