Delhi-NCR: Transport Disrupted As Cab, Auto Unions Launch Three-Day Strike

Commercial vehicle drivers in Delhi-NCR began a three-day strike on 21 May 2026, leading to significant disruptions in taxi, auto-rickshaw, and app-based cab services. The strike, which will continue until 23 May, was called by more than 68 unions demanding immediate fare revision due to rising fuel prices and increased operational costs. Public transport alternatives such as Delhi Metro and DTC buses remain operational, but commuters are experiencing longer waits and crowded conditions.
According to Hindustan Times, the strike was organised in solidarity with a nationwide agitation led by the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC). The unions have highlighted that taxi and auto fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years, despite repeated increases in CNG, petrol, and diesel prices. The unions also object to the recent hike in Environment Compensation Cess (ECC) and the proposed ban on older commercial vehicles.
As reported by Financial Express, the Chalak Shakti Union submitted a letter to Delhi authorities outlining grievances, including stagnant fares and economic exploitation by app-based aggregators. The union warned that if fare revisions are not announced promptly, the agitation could escalate into a larger protest. “Taxi fares are still being charged at old rates despite rising inflation, which has severely affected the livelihood of drivers,” the letter stated.
App-based cab drivers have also raised concerns about reduced earnings due to increased commissions and operational costs as coverage revealed. Drivers reported that despite working longer hours, their incomes have declined sharply, with fuel prices in Delhi now at ₹98.64 per litre for petrol, ₹91.58 for diesel, and ₹80.09 per kg for CNG after recent hikes.
Fuel price increases have been attributed to global crude oil market volatility, particularly due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz as analysis showed. The unions are demanding not only fare revisions but also a rollback of the ECC hike, reconsideration of the proposed ban on BS-4 and older vehicles, and stronger regulation of app-based aggregators.
“We are working shifts of twelve or ten hours, yet we still cannot make ends meet,” said Chalak Shakti Union vice-president Anuj Kumar Rathore, highlighting the financial distress faced by drivers.
Commuters have reported significant inconvenience, especially at major transit points like New Delhi Railway Station, where the absence of cabs and autos has led to longer queues and increased reliance on alternative transport as details emerged. The unions have stated that the strike is currently symbolic but warned of an indefinite strike if their demands are not addressed.
Authorities have yet to announce any interim measures or initiate formal talks with union leaders as officials confirmed. The unions have planned a protest at the Delhi Secretariat on 23 May as part of the strike’s concluding actions, and have indicated that further escalation is possible if their concerns remain unaddressed.
“If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible,” the union stated.
While the strike is expected to end on 23 May, union leaders have reiterated that the possibility of an indefinite strike remains if authorities do not respond to their demands as subsequent statements indicated. The situation continues to evolve, with unions monitoring compliance and commuter impact across the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.