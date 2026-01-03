Delhi Air Pollution: Grap-3 Restrictions Lifted as Air Quality Improves in NCR

Delhi’s air quality improved significantly on 3 January, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 236, classified as ‘Poor’, from 380, which was in the ‘Very Poor’ category the previous day.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

However, restrictions under Stages I and II remain in effect. Meteorological forecasts indicate the possibility of fog and a potential decline in air quality in the coming days.