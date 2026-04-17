Delhi Records Hottest Day at 40°C, Air Quality Drops to 'Poor'

Delhi experienced its hottest day of the season on 17 April, with temperatures at the city’s base weather station crossing the 40°C mark.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 40.3°C, which is 3.5 degrees above the seasonal average. The Ridge station in north Delhi reported the highest maximum temperature in the city at 41.4°C.

Air quality simultaneously declined, entering the ‘poor’ category. According to Hindustan Times, the air quality index (AQI) deteriorated from 204 to 226, marking the second consecutive day of ‘poor’ air quality.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) invoked GRAP Stage 1 measures, which include increased water sprinkling, use of mechanised sweepers, enhanced public transport frequency, and stricter monitoring of waste dumping and industrial emissions.