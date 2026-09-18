'Enough is Enough': Delhi HC Over Violence Amid DUSU, Warns of Staying Results

The High Court made it clear that criminal conduct cannot be justified in the name of democracy, stating that the material before it indicated a “complete failure” by authorities and students to ensure peaceful elections as analysis showed. The court warned, “No excuses will be accepted by the court. We are making it very clear that though we are not staying the election or postponing the election, if we are not satisfied by your action, tomorrow we can pass harsher orders, including staying the counting and declaration of results.”