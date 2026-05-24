Delhi High Court Grants Umar Khalid Interim Bail For Three Days

On Friday, 22 May, the Delhi High Court granted Umar Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader, interim bail for three days in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case.

The bail period is from 1 June to 3 June, specifically to allow Khalid to visit his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery. The court’s decision follows the rejection of Khalid’s earlier plea for a longer interim bail by a lower court.