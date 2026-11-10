Delhi High Court Halts Eviction Of Civil Lines Waqf Graveyard

The Delhi High Court has directed the central government to maintain status quo regarding a century-old waqf-notified graveyard located in the Civil Lines area of Delhi. This order was issued after the Land & Development Office (L&DO) served an eviction notice to the graveyard’s managing committee, raising concerns about the future of the site and its continued use for burials. The court’s directive ensures that no further action will be taken on the eviction until the matter is fully adjudicated.