Delhi High Court Schedules Hearing On SIT Probe Pleas In 2020 Riots

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for 23 January 2026 to address a series of petitions seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or independent probe into the 2020 North East Delhi riots and the 2019 violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The matter, previously listed before a coordinate bench, will now be heard by a division bench headed by Justice Vivek Chaudhary, subject to the Chief Justice’s orders. The petitions, filed since 2020, request investigations into alleged hate speeches by political leaders and actions by police officials.