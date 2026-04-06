Delhi HC Directs Restoration Of Satirical X Account 'Nimo Yadav', 'Nehr Who'

Legal representatives for Sharma argued that the blocking order was arbitrary and that the account’s continued suspension had resulted in loss of income and disruption of professional activities. Counsel for X (formerly Twitter) submitted that blocking individual tweets, rather than entire accounts, would be a more proportionate response, stating, “If the petitioner deletes these tweets and ultimately my whole Lord holds that these were free speech, then there’s no way to restore them (if the account is deleted as a whole).”