Delhi HC Petition Seeks Action Over 'Ghooskhor Pandat' Remark on Brahmins

According to The Indian Express, the petition was filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, who identifies as an Acharya engaged in the study and teaching of Indian scriptures. The plea argues that the film’s title and promotional material link the word “Pandat” with immoral conduct, which the petitioner claims is defamatory and communally offensive. The petition seeks a writ of mandamus to direct authorities to prevent the film’s streaming and to provide other consequential reliefs.