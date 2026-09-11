HC Denies Interim Relief To Vinesh Phogat Over Wrestling Championship Trials

The court reasoned that granting interim relief to Phogat alone, without adjudicating the policy itself, could result in unequal treatment of similarly situated athletes. The order stated, “Permitting the petitioner to participate by granting her a special dispensation, therefore, would not only be unfair to other athletes across the country who may have a similar grievance against the policy but are not before this Court, but would also have the effect of opening a Pandora’s box, with other athletes seeking similar exceptions from the prescribed eligibility criteria.”