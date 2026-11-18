Delhi authorities revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality improved from ‘Severe’ to ‘Moderate’ and ‘Poor’ categories. As a result, schools are no longer required to conduct hybrid classes up to Class V, and restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi and select NCR districts have been withdrawn. However, officials caution that the improvement may be temporary due to forecasted changes in meteorological conditions.