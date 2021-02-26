Delhi Government to Switch Its Fleet of Cars to EVs in 6 months

It has also been informed that the transport department of Delhi will be the nodal body to monitor the progress of the transition from existing diesel/petrol vehicle fleet to electric vehicles. It will also be necessary for all the departments to produce monthly action reports on the transition to EVs by the fifth of every month to the nodal department.

Commenting on the development, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said that over 2,000 petrol and diesel vehicles will be replaced with electric vehicles.

"It is the dream of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make Delhi a pollution-free city. The decision that all government departments will shift to electric vehicles is a historic one. Delhi will be the capital of the world where all government departments switch to electric vehicles for road travel," Sisodia said.

"The people of Delhi have time and again made efforts towards making our environment, our city green and clean. Switching to electric vehicles will be another effort that all of us together, as citizens of Delhi, will take to ensure that we continue this fight towards sustainability," he added.

Switch Delhi is an eight-week awareness campaign to sensitise people in the city about the benefits of switching to EVs.