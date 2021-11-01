Delhi: HC Allows Withdrawal of Plea Challenging Total Ban on Firecrackers

She also said that the Supreme Court has not imposed a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers. The petitioners submitted that the orders are in complete violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19( 1 )(g) and 14 of the Constitution of India.

The plea sought to quash the order passed by the Respondent DPC dated 28 September by which the storage, sale, and use of firecrackers has been completely banned in the state of NCT Delhi and quashing the order passed by the Respondent No. 3 Petroleum Explosives Safety Organisation dated 21 October suspending the licenses of the petitioners.

They also sought an appropriate writ, order, or direction, quashing the order passed by the Respondent Joint Commissioner of Police: Licensing: Delhi, dated 21 October, restraining the petitioners from storing and selling firecrackers.