Delhi: Father Shot Dead Trying to Save Son, Family Alleges Communal Hate Crime

A 35-year-old man, Mohammed Umardeen, was shot dead in the Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi on 17 February 2026. The incident occurred after Umardeen attempted to rescue his 15-year-old son, Tehjeem, who was reportedly being assaulted by a group of individuals. Umardeen was declared dead on arrival at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Police have registered a murder case and initiated a search for the accused.
According to The Observer Post, Umardeen was at home with his family when he received a distress call from his son, who stated he was being attacked near Nand Nagri B1 Government School. Family members allege that Tehjeem was targeted due to his religious identity, and that the attackers used communal slurs during the assault.
As reported by Siasat, Umardeen immediately left his house to intervene. Upon confronting the group, the accused reportedly retreated into their residence and began verbally abusing him. During the confrontation, one individual emerged with a firearm and shot Umardeen in the chest. His wife transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Community members and relatives gathered at the GTB roundabout the following day, demanding the immediate arrest of the suspects, identified as Sonu and Sardar. The family initially refused to accept Umardeen’s body for burial until police assured them that efforts were underway to apprehend those responsible as coverage revealed. After police intervention and assurances, the burial proceeded.
“Mere bacho se unka saaya cheen liya (They have taken away the shadow of their father from my children),” Umardeen’s wife stated, expressing the family’s grief.
Local residents have raised concerns about the frequency of violent incidents in the area and the adequacy of police patrols. Following reports, police have formed teams to locate and arrest the accused, and a forensic investigation is ongoing to establish the sequence of events.
Forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene, and law enforcement officials have stated that the investigation will continue until all suspects are apprehended as details emerged. The incident has prompted renewed calls for improved community safety and more effective policing in the locality.
“Jiska mara, uska dil dukhtha hai. Na police ka jaatha hai, na kisi janta ka. Chothe bache hai uske. Kya hoga unka? (The one who has lost someone feels the pain. Neither the police nor the public truly bears it. He has small children…what will happen to them?),” said Umardeen’s mother.
Community members from different backgrounds participated in the protest, highlighting the collective demand for justice and accountability. Analysis showed that the incident has intensified local concerns regarding communal violence and the protection of vulnerable groups in the area.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.