Delhi's AQI Remians Very Poor on Diwali Eve

On Diwali morning, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 384, placing the city in the “very poor” category and nearing the “severe” threshold. Several areas in the National Capital Region also reported unhealthy air, while Mumbai’s AQI remained in the moderate range. The disparity in air quality between the two major cities was evident, with Delhi experiencing widespread smog and reduced visibility, and Mumbai maintaining comparatively better conditions.
According to Financial Express, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 384 at 7 am on Diwali, following a reading of 369 on the previous evening. In contrast, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 129, which falls within the “moderate” category. Other southern cities such as Bengaluru and Chennai also reported satisfactory to moderate air quality, highlighting the regional differences in pollution levels during the festival period.
As reported by The Indian Express, several monitoring stations in Delhi registered AQI readings above 400, with Jahangirpuri recording a PM2.5 level of 450. Other hotspots included Punjabi Bagh, R K Puram, and IIT Delhi, all exceeding the “severe” threshold. In comparison, the area around India Gate remained in the “very poor” category with an AQI of 398, while Akshardham Temple recorded 344.
As coverage revealed, 24 monitoring stations in Delhi reported AQI levels above 400 on Diwali morning. The cities adjoining Delhi, such as Noida and Gurugram, also experienced “poor” to “very poor” air quality, with AQI values of 319 and 322 respectively. Mumbai, however, maintained a significantly lower AQI, underscoring the contrast in air quality between the two metropolitan regions.
Analysis showed that Delhi’s air quality was forecast to remain in the “severe” category on 8 and 9 November, with the outlook for the following week fluctuating between “severe” and “very poor.” Experts attributed the anticipated deterioration to Diwali-related emissions, vehicular pollution, and the peak stubble-burning season in neighbouring states. Meteorological conditions, such as low wind speeds and poor ventilation, further limited the dispersal of pollutants.
“The capital’s average AQI stood at 384 on Sunday morning, after closing Diwali eve at 369. The improvement from Friday’s 382 was marginal, and pollution levels remained close to the 400 mark that begins the ‘severe’ category.”
In the days leading up to Diwali, reporting indicated that several Delhi neighbourhoods had already entered the “severe” pollution category. IIT Delhi, Punjabi Bagh, and Narela were among the worst affected, with AQI readings above 400. The Commission for Air Quality Management invoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan, anticipating further deterioration during the festival.
In addition, officials responded by highlighting that farm fires in Punjab and Haryana contributed to the seasonal pollution load. NASA satellites detected over 2,600 farm fires in these states between 1 October and 6 November. The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast that Delhi’s air could slip into the “severe” category during Diwali weekend, with firecracker emissions and stagnant weather conditions exacerbating the situation.
Further data confirmed that 21 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded “severe” air quality on Diwali eve, while 30 were in the “very poor” category. The most polluted areas included IIT Delhi, Punjabi Bagh, Vivek Vihar, and Jahangirpuri, all with AQI readings above 420. The addition of new monitoring stations on the city’s periphery may have influenced the overall AQI figures, but the core urban areas continued to experience hazardous pollution levels.
“The bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and unfavourable meteorological conditions that limit the dispersion of pollutants could aggravate the situation. Farm fires in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana are also contributing to the seasonal pollution load.”
Meanwhile, recent trends showed that both Delhi and Mumbai experienced significant passenger outflows during the Diwali period, with Delhi accounting for a daily average of 3.4 lakh train departures and Mumbai 2.39 lakh. Despite the high population movement, Mumbai’s air quality remained moderate, unlike Delhi’s hazardous levels.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.