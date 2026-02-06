Delhi Court Summons Police Officers In Faizan's Death Case Over National Anthem

A Delhi court has summoned two police officers in connection with the death of Faizan, a 23-year-old man who was allegedly beaten and forced to sing the national anthem during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The officers, Head Constable Ravinder Kumar and Constable Pawan Yadav, have been directed to appear before the court following the filing of a chargesheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The incident was captured in a widely circulated video and Faizan died within 24 hours of his release from police custody.