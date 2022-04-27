Delhi: Two Dead After Falling Into Sewer Near Balaji Chowk

Two men, including one person who went to rescue the other, died inside a sewer pit in the national capital on Wednesday, 27 April, an official said. The deceased were identified as Chittaranjan (26) and Abdul Salam (18).

According to the official, the incident took place in the city's Bawana area when Abdul Salam, a rag picker, had removed the cover of the sewer on Ganga Toli Road near Balaji Chowk in Bawana and entered inside to collect waste plastic.