Delhi’s AQI in 'Severe' Zone: Orange Alert Issued Amid Thick Fog, Flight Ops Hit

Delhi’s air quality slipped to hazardous levels with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400, while cold weather conditions led to a thick blanked of smog engulfing the capital city and causing a sharp drop in visibility. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense fog. Delhi experienced sharp visibility drops, particularly at Indira Gandhi International Airport, resulting in flight delays and cancellations.
According to Hindustan Times, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 403 on the morning of 29 December 2025, with several monitoring stations such as Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri reporting AQI values above 400. The hazardous air quality raised health concerns, especially for vulnerable groups including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.
As reported by The Indian Express, the meteorological department issued an orange alert for very dense fog on 29 December, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 22 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Nineteen monitoring stations in Delhi reported air quality in the ‘severe’ category, with Anand Vihar recording the highest AQI of 457.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the Central Pollution Control Board classified Delhi’s air quality as “very poor” on 28 December, with an overall AQI of 390. The humidity was recorded at 100% in the evening, further contributing to the persistence of smog and fog across the city.
The report showed visuals from Akshardham Temple, where the structure can be seen fading into a dense layer of smog, with the AQI at 445 in the area. The Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory for passengers, urging them to check with airlines for updated flight information due to low visibility conditions.
“All flight operations are continuing normally as visibility at the airport improves. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information,” the advisory stated.
This report mentioned, that visibility at IGI airport dipped to 500 metres between 4:30 am and 8:30 am on 28 December. Despite only shallow fog, over 150 flights were delayed, and several airports across the Indo-Gangetic plains reported zero visibility at times.
The city’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category as the report noted, with 20 out of 39 monitoring stations recording AQI in the “severe” range. Meteorological experts warned that pollution levels are likely to remain elevated due to a series of western disturbances affecting north India.
Flight operations were further impacted the article added, as dense fog persisted during night and early morning hours. The weather department forecast that these conditions would continue across Delhi and neighbouring states until at least 31 December.
“Parts of north India are expected to remain under dense to very dense fog conditions over the coming days. Fog is likely to persist during night and early morning hours across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh till December 31,” the weather department stated.
Delhi’s AQI hovered near the ‘severe’ category, with smog blanketing the city and visibility dropping significantly the article mentioned. The authorities continued to monitor the situation, and further restrictions could be implemented if air quality worsens.
