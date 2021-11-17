Haryana To Implement Odd-Even Rule in 4 NCR Districts Due to Air Pollution

Apart from this, private establishments have been asked to follow the same. Such industries where such a system is not possible will have to take special permission from the Deputy Commissioner concerned.

Earlier in the week, the administration had advised people in the four districts to work from home. The government and private schools were also closed till 17 November.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Yash Garg said the administration will take all measures to implement decisions taken in the meeting. The responsibility of the transport department has already been fixed to follow directions.