Haryana To Implement Odd-Even Rule in 4 NCR Districts Due to Air Pollution
The odd-even rule will be imposed in four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat – from next week.
The Haryana government has announced to impose odd-even rule in four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat – from next week.
A decision to this effect was taken in an emergency meeting called by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday, 16 November.
It also decided that in 14 districts falling under the NCR, the government employees will work from home till 22 November.
The 14 districts where work from home has been advised are Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, and Sonipat.
The odd-even scheme is a vehicle rationing scheme under which odd- and even-numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. Vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd numbers are allowed on the roads on odd days, while those with even numbers ply on even days.
Apart from this, private establishments have been asked to follow the same. Such industries where such a system is not possible will have to take special permission from the Deputy Commissioner concerned.
Earlier in the week, the administration had advised people in the four districts to work from home. The government and private schools were also closed till 17 November.
Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Yash Garg said the administration will take all measures to implement decisions taken in the meeting. The responsibility of the transport department has already been fixed to follow directions.
"We will implement the odd-even rule as per the given directions. As several people are already working from home so we hope it is not difficult for the department to implement orders, he said, adding that, there will be no restrictions on CNG vehicles."Official, District Transport Department
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.