Deepinder Goyal Resigns As Eternal CEO, Blinkit's Dhindsa Appointed Successor

Deepinder Goyal has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit. Goyal will transition to the role of Vice Chairman, pending shareholder approval. Albinder Singh Dhindsa, currently CEO of Blinkit, will assume the position of CEO at Eternal. The leadership change comes as Eternal continues to focus on its core business areas and recent financial growth.
According to The Indian Express, Deepinder Goyal’s decision to step down was influenced by his interest in pursuing new, high-risk ideas outside the scope of a public company like Eternal. Goyal stated that these ventures do not align with Eternal’s current strategic direction, and the company should remain focused and disciplined in its operations.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Goyal will take on the role of vice chairman, while Albinder Singh Dhindsa will become the new CEO. Eternal, which operates Zomato and Blinkit, has recently reported a significant increase in third-quarter profit, attributed to rising demand for quick-delivery services.
Goyal explained that the expectations and legal responsibilities of a public company CEO in India require singular focus, which contributed to his decision to step aside as coverage revealed. He emphasised that while he has the capacity to continue at Eternal, the company’s needs and his personal ambitions are best served by this transition.
The company’s latest financial results showed a two-fold increase in profit for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, reaching ₹1.02 billion, up from ₹650 million in the previous quarter as analysis showed. This growth is largely attributed to the surge in demand for quick commerce and food delivery services.
“While I believe I personally have the bandwidth to continue what I am doing at Eternal, and also explore new ideas outside of it, the expectations, legal and otherwise, of a public company CEO in India demand singular focus,” Goyal stated in his announcement.
Dhindsa, who currently leads Blinkit, will now oversee day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions for Eternal. The transition is intended to allow Eternal to maintain a sharp focus on its existing business lines, while Goyal explores ventures that do not fit the company’s risk profile as reporting indicated.
The leadership change comes at a time when Eternal’s business units are experiencing strong market demand. The company’s focus on quick commerce and food delivery has contributed to its improved financial performance as details emerged.
