Deadly Blast Hits Kabul Hotel, Multiple Casualties Confirmed

A deadly explosion occurred at a hotel on Gulfaroshi Street in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul on 19 January 2026. The incident resulted in both fatalities and injuries, as confirmed by city police and the Afghan government.
The blast took place in one of the most secure districts of the Afghan capital, which is known to house foreign nationals. Emergency services, including firefighters, responded to the scene immediately after the explosion.
According to The Hindu, Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran stated that the explosion caused casualties but did not provide further details regarding the cause of the blast or the number of victims. The incident was confirmed by both police and government officials, and the presence of emergency responders was observed at the site.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the Taliban interior ministry also acknowledged the blast, with spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani indicating that several people were killed and injured. He mentioned that more information would be released as it became available, and that the area affected is considered one of Kabul’s most secure zones, frequented by foreigners.
Initial statements from officials did not specify the exact number of casualties, but coverage revealed that both wounded and deceased individuals were reported at the scene. The authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims or the potential motive behind the explosion.
“An explosion occurred in a hotel on Gulfaroshi Street in Shahr-e-Naw, the fourth district of Kabul city, causing casualties,” Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said.
Emergency response teams were seen working at the site following reports of the incident. The Shahr-e-Naw area, known for its heightened security and presence of foreign nationals, was cordoned off as investigations began. Officials have stated that further details will be provided as the situation develops.
Firefighters and police maintained a presence at the location throughout the day as details emerged. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and no group has claimed responsibility at this time. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area while emergency operations continue.
Abdul Mateen Qani, the Interior Ministry spokesperson, stated, “We do have casualties, both wounded and killed.”
No further information regarding the perpetrators or the method of attack has been released according to officials. The incident has raised concerns about security in areas previously considered safe within Kabul.
