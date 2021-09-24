Markets Scale Record High as Sensex Breaches 60k, Nifty Just Short of 18K-Mark

India's benchmark equity index S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 60,000-mark milestone during Friday's early morning trade session. The Nifty too touched a record intra-day high of 17,927.20 points.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,166.69 points at 9.15 a.m. just after the pre-open session.

The Sensex opened at 60,158.76 points from its previous close of 59,885.36 points.

The broader NSE Nifty50 traded above the 17,900-mark. It opened at 17,897.45 points from its previous close of 17,822.95 points.