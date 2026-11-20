Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur on the Odisha coast between 7:30 am and 8:30 am on 20 November 2026, with wind speeds reaching 70-80 kmph and gusts up to 90 kmph. The storm prompted the evacuation of nearly three lakh people to relief camps across Odisha, and authorities deployed hundreds of rescue teams. Heavy rainfall and strong winds were reported in coastal districts, with transport services disrupted and precautionary closures implemented in vulnerable areas.