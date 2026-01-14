Crane Collapse On Train In Thailand Kills At Least 22

On the morning of 14 January 2026, a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeastern Thailand. The incident resulted in at least 22 deaths and dozens of injuries. The train, traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, derailed and briefly caught fire. Emergency services responded immediately, with rescue teams working to extract trapped passengers and provide medical assistance to the injured.
According to The Guardian, the crane was part of a high-speed rail project backed by Beijing, intended to connect Bangkok to Kunming, China, via Laos. The accident occurred around 9:00 am local time, with the crane’s structure collapsing onto the train, slicing through one of the carriages and causing significant destruction. Local officials confirmed that 22 people were killed and approximately 80 were injured in the incident.
As reported by Financial Express, the crane was being used at a construction site for a $5.4 billion high-speed railway project running parallel to the existing rail line. The impact of the collapse caused several carriages to derail, and parts of the train briefly caught fire, adding to the chaos and damage at the scene. Approximately 195 passengers were on board at the time of the accident.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the Nakhon Ratchasima Public Relations Department confirmed that the fire was brought under control and that rescue operations were underway to locate and assist those trapped inside the derailed coaches. The department also stated that four bodies were initially recovered, with the number of injured exceeding 30 at that stage.
As noted in an article by Deutsche Welle, the accident site was located 230 kilometers northeast of Bangkok. The train was traveling at speed when the crane, used for constructing the elevated rail line, collapsed at approximately 9:00 am. The fire was extinguished, and the search for those trapped continued throughout the day.
“A crane collapsed onto a train causing it to derail and catch fire,” the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial public relations department stated, as cited by multiple sources.
Coverage revealed that the accident led to the derailment of the train and a brief fire, with at least 12 people confirmed dead and more than 30 injured in the initial reports. The fire was quickly extinguished, and rescue efforts focused on reaching those still trapped inside the carriages.
Rescue teams responded rapidly following reports that many passengers were trapped in the wreckage. Multiple rescue units, including firefighters and medical personnel, were deployed to the site to assist with the extraction and treatment of victims.
Authorities continued to identify the deceased and provide medical care to the injured as details emerged. Several of the injured were reported to be in critical condition, and the full extent of the casualties was still being determined as rescue operations progressed.
“I heard a loud noise, like something sliding down from above, followed by two explosions,” a local resident told the media. “When I went to see what had happened, I found the crane sitting on a passenger train with three carriages.”
Industrial and construction site accidents have been a recurring issue in Thailand according to analysis, with lax enforcement of safety regulations often cited as a contributing factor. The government has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the crane collapse and has pledged to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The high-speed rail project involved in the accident is a major infrastructure initiative, aiming to modernise Thailand’s rail network and improve connectivity with neighbouring countries as further coverage indicated. The project is scheduled for completion by 2028, with Chinese-made trains expected to operate at speeds of up to 250 km/h between Bangkok and Nong Khai.
“Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he has instructed relevant agencies to conduct a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the cause of the crane collapse and to take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.