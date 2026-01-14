Crane Collapse Derails Train in Thailand, At Least 22 Dead

According to Deutsche Welle, the crane was being used for the construction of a high-speed rail network when it collapsed at around 09:00 a.m. local time. The Nakhon Ratchasima Public Relations Department confirmed that the fire was extinguished and that search efforts for trapped passengers were ongoing. Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn stated that 195 people were on board the train at the time of the accident.