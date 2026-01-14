Crane Collapse Derails Train in Thailand, At Least 22 Dead

On 14 January 2026, a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani in northeastern Thailand. The incident occurred in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, approximately 230 kilometres northeast of Bangkok. The impact caused the train to derail and catch fire, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. Emergency services responded to the scene, and rescue operations were launched to assist those trapped inside the carriages.
According to Deutsche Welle, the crane was being used for the construction of a high-speed rail network when it collapsed at around 09:00 a.m. local time. The Nakhon Ratchasima Public Relations Department confirmed that the fire was extinguished and that search efforts for trapped passengers were ongoing. Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn stated that 195 people were on board the train at the time of the accident.
As reported by The Indian Express, officials confirmed at least twelve deaths initially, with more than thirty people injured. The train was struck by the crane, which was part of an elevated high-speed railway construction project. The fire that broke out following the derailment was brought under control, and rescue teams continued to search for survivors inside the train.
At the start of rescue operations, Hindustan Times stated in an article that the death toll had reached at least 22, citing police and government sources. The accident left many passengers trapped in the carriages, and multiple rescue teams were deployed to the site. The government’s Public Relations Department reported that the incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. and that more than thirty passengers were injured.
Coverage revealed that the train was bound for Ubon Ratchathani province and that the accident took place in the morning hours. Local police confirmed that the crane, which was part of a high-speed rail project, collapsed and struck the moving train, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire. The fire was extinguished, and rescue work was underway to assist the injured and recover the deceased.
"Construction crane for high-speed rail bridge collapsed onto moving passenger train in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima this morning (14 Jan) at 9:05 am. Train derailed and caught fire. 30+ passengers injured, many trapped in carriages. Multiple rescue teams deployed," the Thai government said, as cited by official sources.
In the aftermath, officials confirmed that the number of casualties could rise as rescue teams continued to search the wreckage. The exact number of passengers on board was not immediately clear, but authorities prioritised the evacuation of survivors and the recovery of those who had died.
Efforts to determine the cause of the crane collapse are ongoing as investigations continue. The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols at construction sites adjacent to active railway lines, especially those involving large-scale infrastructure projects.
Rescue operations were supported by local police, emergency medical teams, and railway officials as details emerged. The authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, and the investigation into the cause of the crane collapse remains ongoing.
"The fire was put out and the search for those trapped inside the train was underway," the Nakhon Ratchasima Public Relations Department stated, according to official communications.
