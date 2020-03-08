Emirates, Indigo Waive Re-issuance Fees, Thanks to COVID-19
Frequent fliers heaved a collective sigh of relief on Saturday, 7 March, as Emirates and IndiGo airlines both waived re-issuance and cancellation fees on bookings issued until 31 March.
This announcement was made in light of the coronavirus outbreak, in which over 80 countries so far have confirmed cases, and over one lakh people have been affected worldwide.
Flexibility in a Developing Situation
The waiver policy introduced by Emirates is valid for all tickets issued on or from Saturday, 7 March until 31 March 2020, according to The Eagle Online. The bookings can be changed for travel to any date by the customers within an eleven-month date range, and within the same class.
“We want our customers to feel fully supported, comfortable and confident when making travel plans, while offering them the best fares, without incurring change fees should they decide to delay or adjust dates. The situation remains dynamic and we will continue to look at ways to provide flexibility, convenience and peace of mind for our customers.”Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline
In a statement to the press, according to The Economic Times, IndiGo specified that the rescheduling fee waiver was valid for all existing and new bookings made between 12 March and 31 March. It must be noted, that the cancellation fee still remains.
“We understand that some passengers are concerned about committing to travel, given the current coronavirus issue. To take this anxiety away and make their travel hassel-free, we are waiving our normal change fee on all travel during the next two weeks and for all new bookings made in that period.”William Boulter, IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer
Emirates has also assured, in its statement, that it would implement 'enhanced disinfecting procedures' after flights from destinations most affected by the COVID-19 virus.
