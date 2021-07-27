After COVID 2nd Wave, IMF Cuts India's Growth Projection to 9.5% for FY22

The Delta variant-spurred COVID-19 second wave has shaved off 3% from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) previous projection for India's economic growth for fiscal year 2021-2022, pegging it now at 9.5%, but the country still remains the world's fastest-growing large economy.

The IMF's World Economic Outlook Update (WEOU) on Tuesday, 27 July, made the cuts to the projection of 12.5% made in April and the January projection of 11%.



"Growth prospects in India have been downgraded following the severe second COVID wave during March-May and expected slow recovery in confidence from that setback," said the update released in Washington.