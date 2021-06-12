COVID-19: 84,332 New Cases Reported, 4,002 Deaths in Last 24 Hours
India reported 84,332 new COVID-19 cases — the lowest in 70 days — on Saturday, 12 June. With this, the country’s total case tally has gone up to 2,93,59,155.
According to data provided by the Health Ministry, there are 10,80,690 active cases in India right now and with 4,002 deaths in last 24 hours, the total death toll has reached 3,67,081.
719 Doctors Lost Their Lives During Second Wave of COVID-19: IMA
According to The Indian Medical Association (IMA), 719 doctors have died during second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Maximum 111 doctors lost their lives in Bihar, followed by Delhi, where 109 doctors have died.
Government of India Reviewing Gap Between Jabs
Due to the spread of the new COVID-19 variants, the Government of India is reviewing the decision to delay the second doses of Covishield, reported ANI quoting top government experts.
The government has further assured people that there is no need for panic on need for an immediate change in dosage interval.
