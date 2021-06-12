COVID-19: 84,332 New Cases Reported, 4,002 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

India reported 84,332 new COVID-19 cases — the lowest in 70 days — on Saturday, 12 June. With this, the country’s total case tally has gone up to 2,93,59,155.

According to data provided by the Health Ministry, there are 10,80,690 active cases in India right now and with 4,002 deaths in last 24 hours, the total death toll has reached 3,67,081.