Covaxin Generated Excellent Safety Data, Says Bharat Biotech  

The DCGI's approval to Covaxin came a day after the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) made the recommendation.

Bharat Biotech said it had submitted all the data to the DCGI and CDSCO as per the regulatory guidelines.

The product development and clinical trial data thus far has generated five publications, which have been submitted to international peer-reviewed journals, four of which have been accepted and will be published soon. The publication of Phase 2 trial data is undergoing the peer review process, the company said.

The DCGI also stated that Bharat Biotech generated safety and immunogenicity data in various animal species. "All these data has been shared by the firm with CDSCO. Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials were conducted in approx 800 subjects and the results have demonstrated that the vaccine is safe and provides a robust immune response.

The Phase 3 efficacy trial had been initiated in India in 25,800 volunteers and till date, 22,500 participants have been vaccinated across the country and the vaccine has been found to be safe as per the data available till date," the regulator said.