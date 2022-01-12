Covaxin Booster Dose Can Neutralise Delta & Omicron Variants: Bharat Biotech

The company said that the neutralisation activity seen among people boosted with Covaxin was comparable to what has been observed in mRNA vaccine-boosted people against the Omicron variant.



More than 90 percent of all individuals boosted with Covaxin showed neutralising antibodies. All participants received an initial two-dose schedule of Covaxin at Day 0 and Day 28. The study findings will soon be posted on preprint server medrxiv, the company said.