Pfizer COVID Vaccine Safe & Effective for Kids Aged 5-11: Report

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer has been found to be safe, well-tolerated, and has shown robust neutralising antibody responses in children aged 5 to 11 years, the United States (US) drug maker said on Monday, 20 September.



The results are based on the first-ever trial of any COVID-19 jabs in kids under 12 years of age, Pfizer said in a statement.

The Phase-II study enrolled 2,268 children who were 5 to 11 years of age and were given a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms 21 days apart. A smaller dose than the 30 microgram dose is used for people 12 and older.

The antibody responses in the participants given 10 microgram doses were comparable to those recorded in a previous Pfizer-BioNTech study in people 16 to 25 years of age immunised with 30 microgram doses.