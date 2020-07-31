India’s COVID Tally Over 16.38 L; Brazil First Lady Tests Positive
India's COVID-19 tally on Friday, 31 July, crossed the 16 lakh-mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases in the last 24 hours.
The total number of cases now stands at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 cured/discharged and 35,747 deaths.
- The suspension of flights to Kolkata from six cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad, has been extended till 15 August
- Maharashtra on Thursday reported 11,147 new COVID-19 cases in the biggest one-day spike
- Andhra Pradesh reported 10,167 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 1,30,557
- Tamil Nadu has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 31 August, with certain relaxations. A complete lockdown will be imposed on Sundays
Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura, Karnataka Haven't Paid Health Workers in Time: Centre Tells SC
Centre informed the Supreme Court that Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura & Karnataka haven't made timely payment to frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers and doctors despite its direction. The SC asked Centre to do needful to ensure that salaries of health workers involved in COVID-19 fight are paid in time.
Citizens, Ganeshotsav Mandals in Mumbai Containment Zones to Immerse Idols Within Zones
Citizens and Ganeshotsav Mandals in containment zones will have to immerse idols in a metallic tank or something else inside containment zone itself, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered. People living in buildings which are sealed are advised to immerse idols at their homes.
1,88,32,970 Samples Tested Till Date: ICMR
The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 30 July stood at 1,88,32,970 including 6,42,588 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) notified.
Over 6 Lakh Samples Tested in 24 Hours
The health ministry on Friday notified that a record more than 6 lakh tests were done in 24 hours. “The objective is to raise testing capacity to 10 lakhs tests per day in medium term,” the Union Health Ministry said.
Brazil First Lady Tests COVID +Ve Days After Bolsonaro’s Recovery
Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes are the latest high-profile Brazilians to have tested positive for COVID-19, the president's office announced.
