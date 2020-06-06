India's coronavirus tally surged to 2,36,657, with biggest single-day rise of 9,887 new cases on Saturday, 6 June. According to the Health Ministry data, the death toll stands at 6,642 with 294 new fatalities, while 1,15,942 patients have been cured or discharged.With this, India overtook Italy’s tally and became the world’s sixth worst-hit country.Delhi recorded 1,330 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national capital to over 26,000Amid the reports of patients not being able to find beds in Delhi’s COVID-19 hospitals, the Delhi government has issued new SOPs for these hospitalsThe global coronavirus tally is more than 6.6 million, with the death toll over 3.9 lakh National carrier Air India said that sale of tickets commenced at 5 pm on Friday, 5 June from select destinations like USA, Canada, United Kingdom and parts of Europe as a part of Vande Bharat Mission. Over 22,000 tickets have been sold, Air India said, reported ANI. At least 173 more COVIID-19 cases were reported in Odisha. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,781, including 1,167 active cases, 1604 recovered, while 10 people have died, reported ANI.India's coronavirus tally surged to 2,36,657, with biggest single-day rise of 9,887 new cases on Saturday, 6 June. According to the Health Ministry data, the death toll stands at 6,642 with 294 new fatalities, while 1,15,942 patients have been cured or discharged. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.