India crossed 2 lakh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, 3 June. According to the numbers released by the Union Health Ministry, total case tally stands at 2,07,615 with 8,909 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and death toll at 5,815. As many as 1,00,302 have recovered and active cases rose up to 1,01,497."The fatality rate in our country is 2.82 percent, one of the lowest in the world," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said in a briefing on Tuesday, adding that 73 percent of COVID-19 deaths in India are of people with co-morbidities.The number of coronavirus cases in the world reached 63,77,596 on the morning of Wednesday, 3 June, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The global death toll is now at 3,80,205..As many as 2,287 new COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally in the state to 72,300 and the death toll to 2,465.Delhi recorded 1,298 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, making it the highest single-day spike in cases, taking the tally in the national capital to over 22,000The ICMR said on Tuesday that 1.20 lakh samples are being tested for COVID-19 on an average everyday13 people in Delhi L-G Anil Baijal’s office and six state government officials have tested positive for COVID-19, sources cited by PTI said on TuesdayDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile app to track the vacancy of hospital bedsOn Wednesday, India recorded 2,07,615 total coronavirus cases with 8,909 fresh cases. Death toll is at 5,815.According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, as many as 63,77,596 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the world as of Wednesday morning.Two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kinnaur district, ANI reported quoting Sonam Negi, the Chief Medical Officer of Kinnaur.The total number of cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 247, of which 202 were active cases, he said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.