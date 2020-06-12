According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, 12 June, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 10,956 new COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,97,535, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.”India has now taken the fourth spot in the list of nations worst-hit by coronavirus by surpassing the United Kingdom on the list on Thursday evening.Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava, in a press briefing on Thursday, said the country is not in community transmission stage of COVID-19. "India is such a large country and prevalence is very low. India is not in community transmission stage," he was quoted as saying.Maharashtra and Delhi recorded the biggest-one day spikes on Thursday, taking their tallies to 97,648 and 34,687, respectivelySC has taken suo motu cognisance of reports of improper handling of COVID-19 patients as well as undignified disposal of victims’ bodiesThe recovery rate in India stands at 49.21%, a Health Ministry representative said on Thursday, with the number of patients recovered exceeding the number of active casesThe ICMR on Thursday pointed out that India’s cases per lakh population (20.77), as well as mortality per lakh population (0.59), were among the lowest in the worldAccording to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 7.3 million COVID-19 cases globallyIn Maharashtra, there are a total of 2,028 COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai Police and a total of 82 in the State Reserve Police, the Force said, reported ANI.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 10,956 new COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,97,535, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.”Delhi’s Jama Masjid remains closed for public in view of coronavirus pandemic. Mosque's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari yesterday said that no congregational prayers will be performed at the mosque till 30 June.Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said, “As on 12 June, 67 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state including 63 active cases and four recoveries,” reports ANI.India has now taken the fourth spot in the list of nations worst-hit by coronavirus by surpassing the United Kingdom on the list on Thursday evening. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.