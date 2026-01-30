'Govt Continuously Attacking Poor': Congress at MGNREGA Bachao Rally in Delhi

Congress leaders and supporters gathered in Delhi to protest the recent replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G).
The demonstration, part of the "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Yatra," called for the repeal of the new law and restoration of the original employment guarantee scheme. The protest follows the passage of the VB-G RAM G Act in Parliament and its subsequent presidential assent in December 2025.
According to Deccan Herald, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the VB-G RAM G Act dilutes the original spirit of MGNREGA, which provided a legal right to employment for millions of rural families. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Dharmendra Yadav described the government's actions as a "continuous attack on the poor," asserting that the new law undermines statutory employment guarantees and dismantles support systems for vulnerable communities.
AICC in-charge of Delhi Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin being detained during a protest rally organised under the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram
(Photo: PTI)
As reported by Scroll, the Union government’s Economic Survey described the VB-G RAM G Act as a comprehensive legislative reset, aiming to modernise rural employment guarantees and address structural weaknesses in MGNREGA. The new law increases the statutory guarantee of employment from 100 to 125 days per rural household annually and alters funding patterns, with states now responsible for a larger share of costs. The Economic Survey noted persistent gaps in MGNREGA’s implementation, including incomplete work, misappropriation, and limited completion of guaranteed workdays.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme, linking it to an attempt to weaken the concept of Gram Swaraj. Kharge emphasised that the original MGNREGA was rooted in Gandhi’s vision of village self-sufficiency and democratic decentralisation, and argued that the new law undermines these principles. The article also contextualised the historical and philosophical significance of rural employment schemes in India’s development.
"This government is continuously attacking the poor. People who were once assured employment are now seeing that guarantees being taken away. The systems that were meant to support them are being gradually dismantled," said Dharmendra Yadav at the Delhi protest.
During the Rajasthan Assembly’s budget session, Congress MLAs staged a demonstration against the enforcement of the VB-G RAM G Act, arguing that it dismantles the rights-based welfare programme established by the UPA government. The protest included a procession with agricultural tools and slogans opposing the new scheme, reflecting broader discontent among opposition parties at both state and national levels.
The legal context surrounding MGNREGA has also been in focus, with the Gujarat High Court recently rejecting a revision plea by Congress leader Hira Jotva in an alleged MGNREGA scam case. The court’s decision highlighted ongoing scrutiny and legal challenges related to the implementation and oversight of rural employment schemes.
In Parliament, the VB-G RAM G Act was passed amid significant opposition uproar, with critics contending that the new law increases centralisation, reduces the rights-based nature of employment guarantees, and places greater financial burdens on states. Analysis showed that while the new Act aims to address delivery and accountability issues, it has drawn criticism from economists, labour rights experts, and opposition parties for potentially weakening the original legal entitlement to work.
"We must carry this movement forward because this is not a small fight. It is a long battle. For this long struggle, we will have to remain disciplined, but we will also have to work towards forcing this government to bow," said Dharmendra Yadav during the rally.
Protesters at the Delhi rally raised slogans demanding the restoration of MGNREGA and accused the government of eroding rural employment rights. Coverage revealed that the Congress has launched a 45-day nationwide campaign to mobilise public support for their demands and to highlight the perceived negative impact of the VB-G RAM G Act on rural livelihoods.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.